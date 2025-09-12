Soak into festive, cultural splendour this weekend in Kolkata

From music performances to plays, to debut food pop-ups, the weekend in Kolkata has it all.
1. Folk soiree | Sep 12 | Tollygunge

Poushali Banerjee performs at Princeton Club from 7.30 pm, bringing an evening of soulful Indian folk music. Her timeless voice and energy promise a journey through memorable songs. Audiences can enjoy a lavish buffet dinner after the performance. Tickets available online. 

2. Comic night | Sep 12 | Garia

Vishal Shrivastava presents his debut solo comedy special, Bechara Personality, at The Talent Hub from 8 pm. With sharp observations and awkwardly funny stories, he explores the struggles of the “nice guy.” The show promises a laughter-filled evening with humor that feels personal and relatable. Tickets available online. 

3. Dance reverie | Sep 13 | Anandapur

Rasabiva: A Festival of Dance will take place at the KCC Amphitheatre between 6 and 8 pm. Presented by Orissa Dance Academy with support from the Ministry of Culture, the evening features Odissi solos and ensembles. Performances by Guru Aruna Mohanty and Smt. Madhusmita Mohanty to highlight the elegance and vitality of the classical form.

4. Bollywood buzz | Sep 13 | Park Street

Ehsaas brings Bollywood to life with a high-energy live performance at Hard Rock Cafe. The evening promises popular tracks, a vibrant atmosphere, and great food and drinks. It is an ideal outing for music lovers looking to enjoy familiar tunes in a lively and relaxed setting. Tickets available online.

5. Partition shadows | Sep 14 | Baghbazar

Premiere show Sanko to unfold a gripping tale set against the aftermath of Partition and the Calcutta killings. Through the lives of two young men bound by fate, the play explores guilt, forgiveness, and unity. It delivers a powerful message of love and shared identity rising above division. At Girish mancha, 6.30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.

6. Festive vibes | September 14 | Kalighat

Step into a soulful journey of taste with Sharad Rasana, a specially curated menu by Chef Prishit at Cafe Na Ru Meg, blending heritage with modern flavours. Available for Lunch, Dinner and home delivery.

7. Classical splendour | Sep 18 | Ballygunge

Kalpodip Utsav 2025 comes to GD Birla Sabhaghar from 6.30 pm, in collaboration with UPAJ India and VichitraShala Arts Consultancy. The evening showcases Dr. Pompi Paul’s Odissi performance with live orchestra and a tabla solo by Pt. Kumar Bose, offering audiences a refined experience of Indian classical music and dance. Tickets available online.

