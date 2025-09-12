Soak into festive, cultural splendour this weekend in Kolkata

Kalpodip Utsav 2025 comes to GD Birla Sabhaghar from 6.30 pm, in collaboration with UPAJ India and VichitraShala Arts Consultancy. The evening showcases Dr. Pompi Paul’s Odissi performance with live orchestra and a tabla solo by Pt. Kumar Bose, offering audiences a refined experience of Indian classical music and dance. Tickets available online.

