Your guide to the Kolkata’s best events during Durga Pujo 2025

Soul Jams: Dandiya Edition brings a lively night of garba, dandiya games, and festive music on Sep 27. With in-house dancers guiding newcomers, sanedo sing-offs, and freeze rounds, guests can expect high energy, bright vibes, and a community atmosphere perfect for Navratri. At Roots from 6 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
The play Neelambala Chhay Ana follows Neelambala and Uddalak through decades of change, from the political turbulence of the 1960s to the shifts of the 1970s and beyond. It explores youth, ageing, memory, and resilience in a moving theatrical presentation. At the Academy of Fine Arts, 3 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
The Shibori tie & dye workshop introduces participants to the Japanese art of folding, twisting, and binding fabric before dyeing to reveal unique patterns. In a beginner-friendly environment, attendees can create wearable art, explore a new hobby, and enjoy a calming, hands-on creative experience at Cafe Buddy’s Espresso till Sep 28, at 2 pm and 4 pm. Register online.
Maha Shashti Night at Tall Tales brings live performances from Bandeh and Debangan, followed by DJ Neil keeping the crowd dancing until late night. Packed with Pujo spirit, music, and high energy, the evening promises a festive celebration that blends cultural vibes with a vibrant party atmosphere. From 10 pm onwards.
The play Charane Seba Lage uses the backdrop of Bengal’s Gajan festival to explore caste, tradition, and village life in Debipur. With Haridas as the symbolic Gajan Shiva and Amalkrishna Raychoudhury upholding power, the narrative highlights faith, conflict, and survival. On Sep 28, at the Academy of Fine Arts from 6.30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
The Navami Party at The LaLiT Great Eastern is one of the Eastern India’s biggest queer celebrations, with drag acts, DJ sets, and a riot of lights and colour. October 1 is going to be a night of bold performances and unapologetic pride, making Navami unforgettable with glamour, rhythm, and a vibrant community spirit. From 9 pm onwards.
Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Kisi Ko Mat Batana brings the comedian back to Kolkata after the success of Bas Kar Bassi . Known for his sharp humour and storytelling style, Anubhav presents fresh anecdotes and jokes in a new set. From 7.30 pm onwards at Science City Auditorium on Oct 2. Tickets available online.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.