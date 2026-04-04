From poetry evenings to Comic Con, here’s what’s on in Kolkata

Borsho Shesh-er Gaan O Kobita presents an evening of music and poetry that reflects on the closing of the Bengali year at Mahajati Sadan on April 4. Featuring noted voices, the programme moves between songs and recitations. Beginning at 6 pm, the event also supports a fund-raising initiative for children in need. Tickets available online.
Comedian Abijit Ganguly performs a stand-up set centred on life in his 30s, marriage, and new parenthood at The Satire Club on April 5. With a mix of personal anecdotes and social commentary, the show keeps the tone casual and relatable. The performance begins at 6 pm and runs as a tight, laughter-led evening. Tickets available online.
Violinist L. Shankar and santoor player Tarun Bhattacharya come together for a classical concert Hara-Kol rooted in tradition and collaboration at GD Birla Sabhaghar. Starting 7 pm onwards on April 10, the 90-minute performance unfolds without breaks, supported by tabla, offering a focused listening experience built on melody and rhythm. Tickets available online.
Kolkata Comic Con returns with a packed line-up of comics, cosplay, gaming, and fan interactions at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on April 11 & 12. Drawing large crowds each year, it offers panels, merchandise, and live showcases. Gates open at 10.55 am, setting the tone for a full-day exploration of pop culture and fandom. Tickets available online.
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma presents Sitar for Mental Health, at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on April 12. Beginning 7.30 pm onwards, the session moves through composed soundscapes designed to encourage stillness and reflection, offering audiences an immersive musical experience. Tickets available online.
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