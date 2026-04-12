What to do in Kolkata this weekend: Match screenings, pizza specials, cultural shows and live theatre

A special IPL-themed pizza menu brings together cricket and food at Canteen Pub & Grub. Available through the season, the menu features team-inspired creations such as Lucknowi mutton kebab pizza, Delhi butter chicken pizza, and a Kolkata-style chingri malai curry variant. Live match screenings run alongside, creating a casual space for fans to gather and watch games.
Rohit Swain returns with his stand-up special Out of Office, centred on the realities of corporate life. From 5.30 pm onwards at The Satire Club on April 12, the show mixes stand-up, sketches, and musical comedy, drawing from workplace humour and everyday office culture. Tickets available online
Nababarsh-er Amantrane marks the Bengali New Year with a cultural evening rooted in music, poetry, and recitation. From 5 pm onwards on April 12 at Mahajati Sadan, the programme features performances by Manomay Bhattacharya, Indrani Sen, and Saikat Mitra, among others. Tickets available online.
Mannantwor is a theatre production that draws parallels between the Gaza conflict and the Bengal Famine of 1943. Staged 6 pm onwards on April 12 at Rangakarmee Studio Theatre, the play focuses on the human cost of war, highlighting the struggles of ordinary people. Through its narrative, it raises questions around conflict, survival, and the possibility of a more compassionate world. Tickets available online.
Ek Boishake celebrates Poila Boishakh through a blend of music, dance, and storytelling. Happening 5 pm onwards on April 15 at Kala Mandir Auditorium, the evening features performances by Raghav Chattopadhyay and Lopamudra Mitra, alongside dance by Kohinoor Sen Barat and a Shrutinatak by Jagannath and Urmimala Basu. Recitations by Snehadeep Roy add depth to this multi-genre cultural showcase. Tickets available online.
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