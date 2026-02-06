Live music, comedy and culture to watch in Kolkata this February

Sahaj Parav – Season 8 opens at the Indian Museum Courtyard with a non-ticketed celebration of folk traditions, followed by ticketed performances at GD Birla Sabhaghar. The festival brings together musicians and practitioners from across India, with the opening ceremony featuring Sahaj Parav Samman and Sahaj Jatra, exploring love, devotion, and faith. On February 6 at the courtyard, and February 7–8, from 5 pm onwards at GD Birla Sabhaghar. Tickets available online.