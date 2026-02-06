Live music, comedy and culture to watch in Kolkata this February

Humsafar unfolds as an intimate musical evening in Kolkata led by Arunasish Roy, blending classical ghazals with gentle contemporary touches. The concert traces themes of love, longing, and companionship through carefully chosen compositions that allow melody and poetry to breathe. From 5.30 pm onwards at Uttam Mancha on Feb 6. Tickets available online.
Sahaj Parav – Season 8 opens at the Indian Museum Courtyard with a non-ticketed celebration of folk traditions, followed by ticketed performances at GD Birla Sabhaghar. The festival brings together musicians and practitioners from across India, with the opening ceremony featuring Sahaj Parav Samman and Sahaj Jatra, exploring love, devotion, and faith. On February 6 at the courtyard, and February 7–8, from 5 pm onwards at GD Birla Sabhaghar. Tickets available online.
Khelabhola presents a refined cultural evening rooted in dance, recitation, and song, drawing from literature, music, and movement. Featuring performances by Sudip Mukhopadhyay and Sumita Roy alongside trained artistes, the programme balances emotion and intellect. From 5 pm onwards at Indumati Sabha Griha on Feb 7. Tickets available online.
Ferari Mon is a benefit musical evening by Saraswat Sanskriti Shilpichakra, standing in solidarity with acid attack survivors. Headlined by Subhamita Banerjee, the concert blends empathy with melody, using music to speak of resilience and hope. From 5.30 pm onwards at Gyan Mancha on Feb 8. Tickets available online.
Bali Ka Basra marks Tushar Basra’s stand-up comedy solo, built around everyday middle-class life, engineering college memories, and early career confusion. With sharp observations and clean storytelling, the hour-long set feels personal without trying too hard. From 7 pm onwards at The Satire Club on Feb 8. Tickets available online.
Samvaad brings together celebrated maestros for an evening of Indian classical music focused on rhythm and strings. Featuring Yogesh Samsi, Debashish Bhattacharya, Pt Tarun Bhattacharya, and Pt Swapan Chaudhuri, the concert promises depth and discipline without excess. From 5 pm onwards at GD Birla Sabhaghar on Feb 12. Tickets available online.
KCC Offstage S2EP5 sets the tone for Valentine’s eve with a live performance by the Shudhu Tomakei Bhalobese Collective. Known for their honest lyrics and youthful sound, the band captures love in its many shades, from tender starts to quiet yearning. From 6.30 pm onwards at KCC on Feb 13. Tickets available online.
