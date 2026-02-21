6 Kolkata events to bookmark this February week

A Mori Bangla Bhasha marks International Mother Language Day with an evening of music, recitation and spoken word at Kala Mandir Auditorium from 5.30 pm onwards on Feb 21. Curated in memory of Pratik Chowdhury with Baisakhi Chowdhury, the programme features noted artists including Kharaj Mukhopadhyay and Srikanto Acharya, celebrating the spirit and identity of Bangla. Tickets available online.
Harsh’O’Ullas featuring Harsh Gujral takes place at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium from 7.30 pm onwards on Feb 21. Known for his spontaneous crowd work and relatable humour, Gujral presents a lively stand-up set built on everyday observations, relationships and social quirks. Tickets available online.
Actor Rohit Saraf headlines an exclusive celebrity evening at M Bar and Kitchen from 8 pm onwards on Feb 21. Designed as an intimate, high-energy gathering, the event combines music, curated cocktails and close interaction, offering guests a stylish night out with a strong star presence. Tickets available online.
Debarchan Mishra presents his second one-hour special, Achha To Ye Baat Hai, at Calcutta Comedy Company from 4 pm onwards on Feb 22. Following the success of Middle Class, he returns with fresh material drawn from daily life, delivering a relaxed afternoon performance filled with steady humour. Tickets available online.
The play Brain will be staged at Madhusudan Mancha on Feb 22 from 6.45 pm onwards. Featuring Sujan Neel Mukhopadhyay, Bidipta Chakraborty and Debesh Chattopadhyay, the production explores the fragility of human relationships, shifting between reality and metaphor to examine belief, logic and emotional conflict. Tickets available online.
The Read Along Book Club hosts a guided session on A Guardian and a Thief at The Red Bari from 11 am onwards on Feb 24. The session opens with an introduction by the facilitator, followed by collective reading and moderated pauses for discussion, forming the first part of a two-session reflective experience. Tickets available online.
Vincent will be presented at Madhusudan Mancha on Feb 26 from 6.45 pm onwards. This musical traces the life and times of Vincent van Gogh, revisiting questions of failure and madness while exploring the artist’s creative journey through performance and live music. Tickets available online.
