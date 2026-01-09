Seven live performances worth stepping out for in Kolkata

Expression presents Abar Paribartan Prabartan, a reimagining of Rabindranath Tagore’s celebrated dance drama. Directed and performed by Srijan Chatterjee and Mounita Mukherjee Chattopadhyay with an ensemble cast, the production blends music, narrative and movement to explore change and self-realisation. The performance unfolds at GD Birla Sabhagar from 6 pm onwards on Jan 9.
Set in 1944 Manipur, this historical play, Delhi Cholo, traces a covert mission by six INA guerrillas sent to sabotage a British air base at Pallel. As Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose plans in secrecy, the drama captures courage, conflict and sacrifice. Featuring Shantilal Mukherjee and Rwitobroto Mukherjee, it is staged at Academy of Fine Arts at 2.30 pm on Jan 10.
Maheep Singh takes the stage with a sharp, personal comedy set that looks at love, marriage and the quiet frustrations of Indian men. Drawing from real-life experiences across five decades, the show mixes humour with honesty. Maheep Singh Live On Stage unfolds at Kala Kunj Auditorium from 8 pm onwards on Jan 10.
Behala Classical Festival returns for its 14th season, reaffirming its place among Kolkata’s most significant Hindustani classical music events. The line-up includes Purbayan Chatterjee, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ajoy Chakraborty and Rahul Sharma. The concerts take place at Behala Blind School Ground from 5 pm onwards each evening Jan 11-14.
Based on a novel by Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Hulusthul is a thoughtful thriller centred on a mysterious itinerant seller whose discarded objects hide scientific wonders. When greed and crime close in, moral choices take centre stage. The play examines simplicity, courage and conscience, and will be staged at Academy of Fine Arts from 6.30 pm onwards, on Jan 12.
Uronto Tarader Chhayay revisits the brutal aftermath of Nadir Shah’s invasion of Delhi in 1739. Through striking imagery and layered storytelling, the play reflects on power, loss and survival against a collapsing empire. Rich in historical detail, it unfolds at the Academy of Fine Arts from 6.30 pm onwards on Jan 14.
Vir Das presents an immersive audio-visual stand-up experience that journeys through the everyday sounds of India. The International Emmy-winning comedian reflects on memory, identity and shared habits with wit and insight. The performance promises humour with resonance and takes place at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium from 7.30 pm onwards on Feb 1.
