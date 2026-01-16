Things to do in Kolkata this week: Music, comedy and culture

Yuvo Shastriya Sangeet Utsav is an evening focused on encouraging young voices in Indian classical and semi-classical music. Curated by Karigar Music, the concert happening on Jan 17 features emerging vocalists and instrumentalists performing with discipline and sincerity. At Birendra Mancha, 4 pm onwards.
Ehsaas takes the stage at Hard Rock Cafe on Jan 17 for a lively night of familiar Bollywood tracks. The performance blends popular melodies with a relaxed, party-ready atmosphere. With good food, flowing drinks and live music at the centre, the evening is designed for those looking to unwind and sing along after hours. Starts 9.30 pm onwards.
Abish Mathew returns with Abish Mathew and His Many Talents Part 2, a sharp mix of stand-up, music, improv and alternative comedy on Jan 17. The show moves quickly between formats, keeping the humour fresh and unpredictable. Best enjoyed with friends, it promises an engaging night driven by wit, timing and audience connection. At The Satire Club, 7 pm onwards.
Mardala Majeera is a two-day Odissi dance festival honouring the birth centenary of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. Organised by Darpani, it brings together leading exponents to celebrate rhythm, form and creative depth. The performances reflect both strict tradition and individual expression, offering a deeply rooted classical experience. At Gyan Manch, 5.30 pm on Jan 17 & 18.
A Journey With Kalyan Thaat – Sitar Duet presents a jugalbandi by Ayan Sengupta and Srijanee Banerjee at the historic Darbar Hall. Representing the Senia Maihar Gharana, the husband-wife duo blends performance with conversation, sharing music shaped by personal and artistic partnership. The evening unfolds as a reflective musical narrative. At The Fifth Note, 6.30 pm onwards on Jan 18.
Amrito Sandhane reimagines Mrinal from Tagore’s Streer Patra as she reflects on women across myth and history. Drawing from Greek mythology and the Mahabharata, the production happening on Jan 18 connects voices of strength, loss and self-realisation. The performance traces inner awakening through story, movement and memory. At GD Birla Sabhaghar, 6:30 pm onwards.
Craft Collective makes its Kolkata debut as a four-day forum connecting artisans, designers, buyers and institutions. Featuring curated exhibitions, dialogue sessions, masterclasses and cultural performances, it highlights living craft traditions from across India. Conceived as a community-led initiative, the platform aims to bridge tradition with contemporary markets. Hosted at The Red Bari from Jan 29 to Feb 1.
