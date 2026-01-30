Kolkata weekend guide: Stand-up, music and theatre picks

Vir Das takes the stage with Sounds of India at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium from 7.30 pm onwards on Feb 1. The International Emmy-winning comedian blends stand-up with an immersive audio-visual experience, using everyday sounds as a way into the country’s shared rhythms. It is observational, nostalgic, and sharply funny, built around small details that feel instantly familiar. Tickets available online.