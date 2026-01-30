Kolkata weekend guide: Stand-up, music and theatre picks

KCC hosts Gulabijaan, a musical drama directed by Shukla Banerjee, from 6.30 pm onwards on Jan 30 & 31. Featuring Pamela Singh in the lead, the production blends Kathak, Thumri, and Ghazal to revisit the world of Awadh’s courtesans. Set in 1881 Kolkata, it follows an ageing performer recounting her life with grace and grit. Tickets available online.
Craft Collective returns to Kolkata as a curated platform celebrating Indian crafts and handlooms. Bringing together artisan clusters, craft-led brands, and market voices from across the country, the showcase highlights skill, process, and heritage. The event runs from 10 am to 8 pm till Feb 1 at The Red Bari.
After his YouTube special Quiggy – The Delivery App, Akshay Srivastava brings his stand-up show The School Bunk to Kolkata. Expect sharp observational humour, relatable stories, and his signature comic timing as he unpacks everyday chaos with an easy, conversational style. A solid pick for a no-fuss comedy night out. 7 pm onwards on Jan 31. Tickets available online.
Indrani Sen and Sraboni Sen present Sree Charaneshu Ma Ke at G.D. Birla Sabhaghar from 6.30 pm onwards on Feb 1. The sisters come together for a Rabindra Sangeet evening dedicated to their mother, the legendary Sumitra Sen. Through songs she cherished and shaped, the tribute becomes both personal and timeless. Tickets available online.
Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain brings his Dastakhat India Tour to Gold Acres, PC Chandra Garden from 6.30 pm onwards on Feb 1. Known for tracks like Baarishein, Jo Tum Mere Ho, and Husn, he promises an intimate live set rooted in emotion and melody. Tickets available online.
Vir Das takes the stage with Sounds of India at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium from 7.30 pm onwards on Feb 1. The International Emmy-winning comedian blends stand-up with an immersive audio-visual experience, using everyday sounds as a way into the country’s shared rhythms. It is observational, nostalgic, and sharply funny, built around small details that feel instantly familiar. Tickets available online.
Vasanth Agaman, presented by Sarathi Classical Dance & Music Group of Toronto, arrives at Gyan Manch from 6 pm onwards on Feb 5. The evening features classical vocals by Ambarish Das, Kathak by Alokparna Guha with her disciples, and sarod by Indrayudh Majumder. Supported by a strong line-up of accompanying artistes, the programme promises a rich, traditional showcase. Tickets available online.