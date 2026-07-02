What’s up Kolkata: Events between July 3 - July 9

Kolkata Centre for Creativity presents the fifth episode of KCC Offstage Season 3 featuring Anjan Dutt 6.30 pm onwards on July 3 at the KCC Amphitheatre. The session brings together music, conversations and stories as the celebrated singer-songwriter performs some of his most loved songs and reflects on his decades-long creative journey. Tickets available online.
Tin Ekke Tin brings together Subhamita Banerjee, Rupankar Bagchi, and Snehadeep for an evening of music, poetry and live performance, 5.30 pm onwards at Mahajati Sadan on July 4. The programme celebrates Bengali cultural traditions through an engaging stage presentation that highlights the chemistry between the three artistes. Tickets available online.
Buffalo Live! National Embarrassment Tour arrives at Mad Bee Comedy Club at 6 pm on July 4. The live show blends stand-up comedy, podcast-style discussions and satire while unpacking the week’s oddest headlines, political drama, social media trends and everyday absurdities. Tickets available online.
Studio Bari Kolkata presents Aalap from 6 pm onwards July 4. The performance-lecture by Nisha Pal and Anandvardhan explores the evolution of Dhrupad and Khayal in the 18th century. The evening also features an introduction to Ragmala miniatures by Soumyadeep Roy, offering audiences an insightful look at music and visual art.
Storyteller and content creator Pulkit Khandelwal presents Baba Suresh from 7 pm at The Satire Club on July 4. The live storytelling performance moves through memories, family relationships and everyday experiences with warmth and humour. Tickets available online.
Angina Jure Bhor will be staged from 6 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts on July 7. The play explores the loss of cultural spaces through the story of an ageing theatre owner and a young researcher, reflecting on Kolkata’s fading theatre heritage, community identity and the enduring emotional bond between people and performance spaces. Tickets available online.
Mahabharat Reloaded will be staged from 6.30 pm at Tapan Theatre on July 9. Set in present-day Kolkata, the play follows a theatre group preparing a production of the Mahabharata, only to find its own internal conflicts mirroring the epic’s political rivalries, moral dilemmas, and struggle between power and justice. Tickets available online.
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