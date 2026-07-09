What’s up Kolkata: Events between July 10 - July 16

Art & Appetite transforms Kava at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata into a week-long celebration of art and food. Visitors can explore an exhibition by artist Prithviraj Choudhury, join the Paint & Dine experience, and enjoy a specially curated menu by Chef Sougata. Dinner buffets run daily, with brunch on July 11 and 12. Timings vary across experiences, from July 10 till July 16.
Caretaker comes to the Academy of Fine Arts on July 11 at 3 pm with Anya Theatre’s Bengali adaptation of Harold Pinter's The Caretaker. Featuring Anirban Chakrabarti, Debesh Raychaudhuri and Tathagata Choudhury, the play explores shifting power, survival and human vulnerability through three men caught in a tense psychological struggle.
Sraboner Dharar Moto celebrates the monsoon through the timeless music of Rabindranath Tagore on July 11. Organised by Antaranga Events & Entertainment, the evening features a solo performance by Jayati Chakraborty, accompanied by Ankan Patralikha. The concert begins at 5.30 pm at Uttam Mancha, bringing together Rabindra Sangeet and the season's emotions.
Guru Pranam – Sarod Sandhya with Basant Kabra begins at 6.30 pm on July 11 at the KCC Amphitheatre. Presented by Kolkata Centre for Creativity in collaboration with Sangeet Ashram, the concert marks Guru Purnima and the birth centenary of Annapurna Devi. Basant Kabra will be accompanied on tabla by Indranil Mallick for an evening of Hindustani classical music.
Gautham Govindan Live arrives at 7 pm on July 12 at The Satire Club with a fresh hour of stand-up comedy. Featuring new material, the show blends humour with everyday observations and Gautham's relaxed storytelling style, promising an evening filled with laughs, awkward pauses and relatable moments.
In Bloom: A Journey through Five Decades of Shipra Bhattacharya runs from 11 am to 7 pm from July 14 to 24 at the first floor of Kolkata Centre for Creativity, remaining closed on Sundays. Curated by Ambica Beri and Richa Agarwal, the retrospective traces the artist’s evolving practice over five decades. A book launch and discussion will be held on July 18 at 5 pm.
Bokabaksho, an inaugural production inspired by Harold Pinter's The Dumb Waiter, will be staged at 6.30 pm at Gyan Manch on July 18. Featuring Satyam Bhattacharya and Apratim Chatterjee, the play examines power, obedience and the absurdity of human relationships through a gripping contemporary adaptation written by Soumit Deb.
Monsoon Mango Magic Bazaar takes place on July 11 and 12 from 1 pm to 6 pm at Kaldi Bean Cafe, Golpark. The two-day event brings together artisanal crafts, authentic spices and contemporary Bengali fashion, alongside a special mango-themed menu featuring seasonal dishes, beverages and desserts inspired by the monsoon harvest.
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