What’s up Kolkata: Events between July 10 - July 16

In Bloom: A Journey through Five Decades of Shipra Bhattacharya runs from 11 am to 7 pm from July 14 to 24 at the first floor of Kolkata Centre for Creativity, remaining closed on Sundays. Curated by Ambica Beri and Richa Agarwal, the retrospective traces the artist’s evolving practice over five decades. A book launch and discussion will be held on July 18 at 5 pm.