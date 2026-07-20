What’s up Kolkata: Events between July 17 - July 23

Celebrate the spirit of Rath Yatra with a festive Hi-Tea at Alfresco, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata, available daily from 4 pm to 6 pm till July 24. The seasonal spread features traditional sweets such as khaja, payesh and tilkut alongside monsoon favourites including beguni , mochar chop, and pakoras, complemented by premium teas and coffees. The experience is priced at INR 799++ per person.
Yauatcha Kolkata introduces its limited-time Monsoon Yum Cha, available from Monday to Friday between 12 pm and 7 pm, at Quest Mall. The seasonal menu pairs handcrafted vegetarian and non-vegetarian dim sum platters with premium teas, offering a relaxed monsoon dining experience starting at INR 1,149+ per person.
Pratham Partha, based on Buddhadeb Bose’s acclaimed verse play, will be staged at the Academy of Fine Arts on July 21, from 6.30 pm onwards on July 21. Revisiting a defining episode from the Mahabharata, the production explores Karna’s moral dilemmas and emotional conflict on the eve of the Kurukshetra war through a contemporary interpretation. Tickets available online.
The stage production Ritwik will be performed at the Academy of Fine Arts on July 22, from 6.30 pm onwards. The bio-play revisits the life and work of filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, exploring his artistic journey, struggles, and enduring legacy through moments inspired by his landmark films, including the celebrated Partition Trilogy. Tickets available online.
Asha Ki Yaadein comes to GD Birla Sabhaghar on July 22, with gates opening at 6.30 pm and the performance beginning at 7 pm. The musical tribute honours the legacy of Asha Bhosle through performances by Sudesh Bhosle and Sadhana Sargam. Tickets available online.
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