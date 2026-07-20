What’s up Kolkata: Events between July 17 - July 23

Celebrate the spirit of Rath Yatra with a festive Hi-Tea at Alfresco, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata, available daily from 4 pm to 6 pm till July 24. The seasonal spread features traditional sweets such as khaja, payesh and tilkut alongside monsoon favourites including beguni , mochar chop, and pakoras, complemented by premium teas and coffees. The experience is priced at INR 799++ per person.