What’s up Kolkata: Events between July 24 - July 30

Dui Tarar Dotara brings together the timeless works of Rabindranath Tagore and Gulzar through music, poetry, and narration. Beginning at 6 pm at Rabindra Sadan on July 25 and features performances by Srabani Sen, Manomay Bhattacharya, Rupankar Bagchi, and others. Tickets available online.
An Evening of Love: Palak Muchhal Live in Concert promises an evening of Bollywood favourites and soulful melodies. Organised by Sanskriti Sagar, the concert starts at 6.30 pm at GD Birla Sabhagar on July 25, where playback singer Palak Muchhal will perform some of her most loved songs in a celebration of music and romance.
Baithak Live presents an intimate evening of ghazals and evergreen Hindi classics with singer Akanksha Grover on July 26. Starting at 6.30 pm at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, the concert recreates the charm of a traditional mehfil , offering audiences a nostalgic musical experience through timeless melodies and soulful performances.
Tara Sundari is a moving monodrama starring Gargee Roychowdhury and directed by Ujjwal Chattopadhyay. Staged at 7 pm at Madhusudan Mancha, the production pays tribute to the pioneering Bengali theatre icon, tracing her remarkable life, artistic legacy, and resilience through evocative storytelling, music, and stage design on July 26.
As part of Ramjhol 4.0 – Desert Meets Delta, Beyond the Lens by Mala Mukherjee will be on view at Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), fourth floor from July 27 to August 1. The exhibition explores the cultural and visual connections between Rajasthan and Kolkata through paintings inspired by architecture, landscapes, people, and shared histories.
Vincent , the latest musical by 10th Planet, chronicles the life of Vincent van Gogh through music and theatre. The show begins at 6 pm on July 29 at the Academy of Fine Arts, exploring the artist’s struggles, relationships, and creative legacy in a production centred on perseverance, passion, and artistic expression.
Megher Pore Megh, presented by Saptaswara, celebrates the monsoon through the songs and poetry of Rabindranath Tagore. Beginning at 5.30 pm at Madhusudan Mancha on July 29, the programme features performances by Srikanta Acharya, Lopamudra Mitra, Srabani Sen, and other noted artistes, alongside recitation and narration.
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