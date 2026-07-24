What’s up Kolkata: Events between July 24 - July 30

Fill your calendar with live music, stage productions and exhibitions taking place across Kolkata this week
events in kolkata
Looking for things to do in Kolkata? These performances and exhibitions are worth stepping out for

1. Poetic harmony

Dui Tarar Dotara Tagore Gulzar concert Kolkata
Artists perform at Dui Tarar Dotara, an evening celebrating the poetry and music of Rabindranath Tagore and Gulzar at Rabindra Sadan

Dui Tarar Dotara brings together the timeless works of Rabindranath Tagore and Gulzar through music, poetry, and narration. Beginning at 6 pm at Rabindra Sadan on July 25 and features performances by Srabani Sen, Manomay Bhattacharya, Rupankar Bagchi, and others. Tickets available online.

2. Love notes

Palak Muchhal live concert Kolkata
Playback singer Palak Muchhal performs her popular Bollywood hits during a live concert at G.D. Birla Sabhagar in Kolkata

An Evening of Love: Palak Muchhal Live in Concert promises an evening of Bollywood favourites and soulful melodies. Organised by Sanskriti Sagar, the concert starts at 6.30 pm at GD Birla Sabhagar on July 25, where playback singer Palak Muchhal will perform some of her most loved songs in a celebration of music and romance.

3. Ghazal evening

Akanksha Grover ghazal concert Kolkata
Singer Akanksha Grover presents an evening of ghazals and evergreen Hindi classics at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium

Baithak Live presents an intimate evening of ghazals and evergreen Hindi classics with singer Akanksha Grover on July 26. Starting at 6.30 pm at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, the concert recreates the charm of a traditional mehfil , offering audiences a nostalgic musical experience through timeless melodies and soulful performances.

4. Theatre tribute

Tara Sundari play Gargee Roychowdhury Kolkata
Gargee Roychowdhury stars in Tara Sundari, a monodrama honouring one of Bengali theatre's pioneering icons

Tara Sundari is a moving monodrama starring Gargee Roychowdhury and directed by Ujjwal Chattopadhyay. Staged at 7 pm at Madhusudan Mancha, the production pays tribute to the pioneering Bengali theatre icon, tracing her remarkable life, artistic legacy, and resilience through evocative storytelling, music, and stage design on July 26.

5. Desert dialogues

Mala Mukerjee Beyond the Lens exhibition Kolkata
Photographs from Mala Mukerjee's Beyond the Lens explore visual and cultural connections between Rajasthan and Kolkata

As part of Ramjhol 4.0 – Desert Meets Delta, Beyond the Lens by Mala Mukherjee will be on view at Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), fourth floor from July 27 to August 1. The exhibition explores the cultural and visual connections between Rajasthan and Kolkata through paintings inspired by architecture, landscapes, people, and shared histories.

6. Art unbound

Vincent van Gogh musical Kolkata Academy of Fine Arts
Vincent, a musical by 10th Planet, brings the life and legacy of Vincent van Gogh to the stage at the Academy of Fine Arts

Vincent , the latest musical by 10th Planet, chronicles the life of Vincent van Gogh through music and theatre. The show begins at 6 pm on July 29 at the Academy of Fine Arts, exploring the artist’s struggles, relationships, and creative legacy in a production centred on perseverance, passion, and artistic expression.

7. Rain rhapsody

Megher Pore Megh Tagore concert Kolkata
Celebrated artistes perform Rabindranath Tagore's songs and poetry in Megher Pore Megh, a tribute to the monsoon

Megher Pore Megh, presented by Saptaswara, celebrates the monsoon through the songs and poetry of Rabindranath Tagore. Beginning at 5.30 pm at Madhusudan Mancha on July 29, the programme features performances by Srikanta Acharya, Lopamudra Mitra, Srabani Sen, and other noted artistes, alongside recitation and narration.

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events in Kolkata