What’s up Kolkata: Events between July 31 - Aug 6

Set in 1970s Kolkata, Canvasser adapts Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s story Canvasser Krishnalal to follow the struggles of an ordinary medicine salesman searching for dignity and purpose. Blending literary storytelling with the realism of Mrinal Sen’s cinema, the play reflects the resilience of the middle class. It will be staged at 6.30 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts on Aug 5. Tickets available online.