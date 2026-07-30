What’s up Kolkata: Events between July 31 - Aug 6

Comedian Rohan Joshi brings his latest stand-up show Getting There, reflecting on middle age and his humorous transformation into the quintessential Indian uncle. Packed with observational comedy and self-deprecating wit, the performance promises an evening of relatable laughs. The show begins at 8 pm at Kala Kunj Auditorium on July 31. Tickets available online.
Marking its 11th anniversary, Kolkata Youth Ensemble presents Waves of Onze, a grand concert on July 31 featuring a string-oriented chamber orchestra and a vocal symphony. Around 150 young musicians will pay tribute to Satyajit Ray, Bidushi Annapurna Devi, Asha Bhonsle, and Salil Chowdhury alongside renowned performers. The programme starts at 5 pm at Rabindra Sadan. Tickets available online.
KCC presents Padharo Maro Desh on July 31, a semi-classical concert by Sourendro and Soumyojit that explores the many interpretations of Raag Maand, Rajasthan’s signature melodic form. The concert begins at 6 pm at the KCC Amphitheatre. Tickets available online.
Stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta presents Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta, his latest comedy special that finds humour in life’s everyday worries and unpredictable moments. Known for his easy-going storytelling and relatable observations, Ravi delivers an engaging performance. The show starts at 4.30 pm at Science City on Aug 1. Tickets available online.
Swati Sachdeva arrives with her India tour, offering a stand-up set inspired by the humour, chaos, and awkwardness of everyday life. With candid storytelling and relatable anecdotes, the show promises an entertaining evening. The performance begins at 5.30 pm at Kala Kunj Auditorium. Tickets available online.
Set in 1970s Kolkata, Canvasser adapts Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s story Canvasser Krishnalal to follow the struggles of an ordinary medicine salesman searching for dignity and purpose. Blending literary storytelling with the realism of Mrinal Sen’s cinema, the play reflects the resilience of the middle class. It will be staged at 6.30 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts on Aug 5. Tickets available online.
Set in the fictional nation of Blueland, Ek Nayaker Shesh Raat unfolds during the final hours of a feared dictator captured by villagers after years of violence and authoritarian rule. As his fate awaits at dawn, the play explores power, justice, and the hope of democratic renewal. The performance begins at 7 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts on Aug 6. Tickets available online.
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