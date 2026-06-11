What’s up Kolkata: Events between June 12 - June 18

Adapted by Soumitra Chatterjee from Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, Pratarana traces a seven-year extramarital relationship through a reverse chronology spanning 2006 to 1997 at the Academy of Fine Arts. Starring Sudip Mukherjee, Padmanabha Dasgupta and Poulami Bose, the play to be staged on June 18 examines deception, memory and fractured relationships from 6.30 pm, revealing how silence and hidden truths shape the lives of its three central characters.