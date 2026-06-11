What’s up Kolkata: Events between June 12 - June 18

On June 12, Srishti presents the culmination of an intensive summer Odissi workshop at KCC Amphitheatre, 6 pm onwards. Participants showcase their learning in movement, rhythm and expression under the guidance of renowned practitioners Shashwati Garai Ghosh and Sharmila Biswas.
Comedian Rohit Mishra takes the stage at The Satire Club on June 12 with a solo stand-up set built around personal stories, social observations and everyday experiences. The performance, 7 pm onwards, combines humour with audience interaction and spontaneous crowd work.
Sita Anjaneya Katha brings a moving episode from the Ramayana to life through Kathakali on June 13. Performed by Proloy Sarkar and Ramyani Roy, the production focuses on Hanuman’s meeting with Sita in Ashok Vatika, exploring themes of faith, devotion and hope through expressive storytelling, intricate abhinaya and stylised movement. At KCC Amphitheatre, 6.30 pm onwards.
At Laughing Hyena Comedy Club, 7 pm onwards, Akshay Srivastava is set to present a fresh stand-up comedy show packed with relatable stories and observations inspired by everyday life. Akshay returns on June 13 with new material, audience banter and his signature conversational humour, promising an evening of laughter and shared experiences.
Adapted by Soumitra Chatterjee from Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, Pratarana traces a seven-year extramarital relationship through a reverse chronology spanning 2006 to 1997 at the Academy of Fine Arts. Starring Sudip Mukherjee, Padmanabha Dasgupta and Poulami Bose, the play to be staged on June 18 examines deception, memory and fractured relationships from 6.30 pm, revealing how silence and hidden truths shape the lives of its three central characters.
Kapurusher Kahini at Tapan Theatre on June 19 unfolds against the rugged backdrop of Jharkhand, where a chance reunion between a writer and his former lover disrupts a seemingly ordinary household. As hidden relationships, social tensions and a murder investigation intersect, the play explores love, guilt, emotional cowardice and the consequences of choices left unresolved. 6.30 pm onwards.
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