Live in Kolkata: Concerts, plays and comedy this week

Ek Lamhaa Zindagi – A Love Story 1938–1979 traces a real-life romance across four decades of change. Written, directed and performed by Juhi Babbar Soni, the play reflects on love, distance and resilience. The production will happen on March 6 & 7 and begins at 6.30 pm on both days at Kolkata Centre for Creativity. Tickets available online.