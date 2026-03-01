Live in Kolkata: Concerts, plays and comedy this week

Ananda Sandhya, presented by Kailash and founded by Swami Shivananda Giri Maharaj, offers an immersive blend of dance, theatre and Baul music. Highlights include Tin Kanyar Mudra and the solo play Bhanumati by Pranati Tagore. Baul Sangeet by Parvathy Das Baul adds depth. The evening starts at 5.45 pm at Rabindra Sadan on Mar 1. Tickets available online.
Stand-up comic Rupali Tyagi presents Rupali Tyagi Live, drawing from her journey across small towns and big cities. Her humour reflects daily life, family roles and modern relationships with honesty and wit. The show begins at 6 pm at The Satire Club on Mar 1. Tickets available online.
Golpe Ja Nei explores friendship, deceit and revenge through a tense conversation between Kashinath and Shankar. The play unfolds with psychological depth and measured drama. It will be staged at 6.30 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts on Mar 1. Tickets available online.
Rongaloyer Robi revisits stage productions of Rabindranath Tagore’s works presented during his lifetime. The programme blends storytelling with songs used in those performances. Readings by Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, and music shape the evening, which begins at 7 pm at Gyan Manch on Mar 2. Tickets available online.
Hasya Kavi Sammelan promises an evening of sharp satire and humorous poetry by noted Hasya Kavis including Arun Gemini and Chirag Jain. Presented by Sanskriti Sagar, the event celebrates wit and wordplay. The programme starts at 6 pm at G.D. Birla Sabhagar on Mar 3. Tickets available online.
Ek Lamhaa Zindagi – A Love Story 1938–1979 traces a real-life romance across four decades of change. Written, directed and performed by Juhi Babbar Soni, the play reflects on love, distance and resilience. The production will happen on March 6 & 7 and begins at 6.30 pm on both days at Kolkata Centre for Creativity. Tickets available online.
The Raga Fellowship Foundation hosts the 4th Annual Dr. Kalyan Mukherjea Memorial Concert on March 1 at Mahajati Sadan, 2.30 pm onwards. The long-form Hindustani classical evening features Deepsankar Bhattacharjee, Shashwati Mandal, Biswajit Roy Chowdhury and Waseem Ahmed Khan, with noted accompanists. Tickets available online.
