Things to do in Kolkata: 7 music, theatre and comedy events

The 12th Ritachhanda Festival pays tribute to Saumyendranath Brahmachary with an evening of classical music at GD Birla Sabhaghar on March 13. The programme runs from 6 pm to 9 pm and opens with a solo Hindustani classical vocal recital by Pandit Ullhas Koshalkar, accompanied by Pandit Samar Saha on tabla. It is followed by a trio instrumental performance featuring Ronu Majumdar on flute, Debashish Bhattacharya on slide guitar and Tanmoy Bose on tabla. Tickets available online.
Ek Sondhya – Onek Rabi brings together music, theatre and dance inspired by Rabindranath Tagore at Madhusudan Mancha from 5.30 pm onwards on March 14. The evening will open with Amader Shantiniketan, a musical segment by Pramita Mallick and Rezwana Choudhury Bannya. The second half presents Poriborton Proborton, a theatre production drawing from Chitrangada, Valmiki Pratibha, Chandalika and Raktakarabi, featuring around 30 performers. Tickets available online.
Basabadol, staged at the KCC Amphitheatre on March 15, presents a contemporary theatre production exploring migration through memory, identity and everyday life starring. The play unfolds in an old house on the brink of change, where conversations between an elderly man, a middleman and even household objects reveal deeper questions about class, belonging and ownership. The performances are scheduled at 6.30 pm and 8 pm. Tickets available online.
Comedian Anirban Dasgupta brings his third stand-up special Cry Daddy to Kala Kunj Auditorium with shows on March 15 at 5 pm and 7.30 pm. Recently performed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the set reflects on his childhood dream of becoming a sportsperson and his present life as a father, turning everyday anxieties about parenting, success and growing older into sharp observational comedy.
Singing duo Antara and Ankita Nandy, known as the Nandy Sisters, perform live on March 15, at GD Birla Sabhaghar from 6.30 pm onwards. Trained in Hindustani classical music and known for singing in more than 26 languages, the sisters gained wide attention during the lockdown through their Balcony Concert videos. Tickets available online.
Stand-up comic Anand Rathnam performs his new comedy hour Stupid Philosophy at The Satire Club from 7 pm onwards on March 15. The show explores everyday frustrations and personal quirks, from intrusive YouTube ads to the misadventures of his dog and the unexpected confidence of growing grey hair. Tickets available online.
Kabir Suman marks 33 years of his landmark album Tomake Chai with a special solo concert on March 20 at Kala Mandir Auditorium, 6 pm onwards. The evening revisits songs that reshaped Bengali contemporary music in the early 1990s. Audiences can expect Suman to perform pieces such as Tomake Chai, Gaanola, Haal Cherona Bondhu and Jaatishwar in an intimate musical presentation. Tickets available online.
