Things to do in Kolkata: 7 music, theatre and comedy events

The 12th Ritachhanda Festival pays tribute to Saumyendranath Brahmachary with an evening of classical music at GD Birla Sabhaghar on March 13. The programme runs from 6 pm to 9 pm and opens with a solo Hindustani classical vocal recital by Pandit Ullhas Koshalkar, accompanied by Pandit Samar Saha on tabla. It is followed by a trio instrumental performance featuring Ronu Majumdar on flute, Debashish Bhattacharya on slide guitar and Tanmoy Bose on tabla. Tickets available online.