What’s up Kolkata: Events between May 8 and May 14

Kolkata Centre for Creativity presents Tomar Porosh Ashe, a two-day Rabindra Jayanti programme that brings together music, readings, discussions, and a dance theatre presentation. On 8 May, sessions begin from 11 am, followed by an evening segment from 5 pm to 8 pm. On 9 May, the programme continues from 6 pm onwards.
The Shibori Tie and Dye Workshop introduces participants to the Japanese resist-dyeing technique through a hands-on session. On 9 May, it begins at 3 pm, while on 10 May, sessions are scheduled from 3 pm and again at 5 pm onwards at Park Street Social.
Chol Raastae is a guided workshop led by printmaker Priyanka Lodh, exploring Kolkata through mark-making with ink, charcoal, and graphite. Starting at 9 am and concluding at 11.30 am on May 9, it encourages participants to observe and map the city’s layered history through collective tracing. The walk begins at Minerva Theatre, Kolkata.
Chironutan: Rabindrasangeet in a Thousand Voices brings together over a thousand singers across 11 cities in a synchronised musical tribute at Nazrul Mancha. Beginning at 6 pm onwards, on May 10 the ninety-minute concert features 17 songs performed simultaneously across venues, with live screenings connecting each city.
Stand-up comedian Vikas Kush Sharma presents Halki Halki Fati? , a set built on sharp crowd work and everyday relationship humour. Starting at 6 pm onwards at Kala Kunj Auditorium on May 10, the show draws from contemporary dating and social awkwardness, delivered through an interactive format that often brings the audience into the act.
Inochi reflects on the emotional distance between generations, contrasting 1990s childhoods with present-day digital realities. Beginning at 7 pm at Tapan Theatre on May 11, the production addresses themes of memory, mental health, and changing social behaviour, presenting a narrative aimed at reconnecting younger audiences with simpler lived experiences.
Saanko, written by Ritwik Kumar Ghatak, revisits the aftermath of Partition through a story of guilt, memory, and forgiveness. The production organised by Belghoria Ruptapash begins at 6 pm onwards on May 11 at the Academy of Fine Arts. The play follows intertwined lives across borders, reflecting on identity and shared language.