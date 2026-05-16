What’s up Kolkata: Events between May 16 and May 21

Theatre lovers, foodies and art enthusiasts are all spoiled for choice this weekend with classic stage productions, live music evenings and creative workshops across Kolkata
Kolkata events May 16 to May 21
Where to go in Kolkata in May for theatre, exhibitions, open mics and Japanese food experiences

1. Frozen frames

Touching Light exhibition KCC
Touching Light is an exhibition tracing 200 years of photography happening at KCCRepresentative image

Kolkata Centre for Creativity, in collaboration with Museo Camera, presents Touching Light, an exhibition tracing 200 years of photography through rare archival works and contemporary analogue practices. Featuring early formats, albumen prints, and historically significant collections alongside modern works, the exhibition reflects on photography as both a material process and a cultural memory. Visitors can explore the exhibition daily from 11 am to 7 pm until May 29 at KCC.

2. Melodic conversations

Gaane Mile Dui
Srikanto Acharya and Jayati Chakraborty come together for a musical evening 'Gaane Mile Dui'

Gaane Mile Dui brings together celebrated Rabindrasangeet artistes Srikanto Acharya and Jayati Chakraborty for an evening dedicated to the music of Rabindranath Tagore. Moving through reflective melodies and expressive compositions, the concert blends storytelling with musical dialogue, creating an atmosphere of nostalgia, romance, and serenity. The programme begins at 6 pm at the Kala Mandir Auditorium.

3. Domestic chaos

Mastuto Vice theatre
Comedy theatre Mastuto Vice to be staged at Madhusudan ManchaRepresentative image

The comedy play Mastuto Vice turns a burglary into a chaotic farce when a thief stumbles upon multiple secret affairs inside an apartment. Forced into the role of mediator and accidental moral compass, he struggles to keep the tangled lies hidden from the unsuspecting husband. Packed with confusion, deception and sharp humour, the production starts at 6.30 pm at Madhusudan Mancha.

4. Petal balance

Japanese Ikebana
Japanese Ikebana workshop to be help at Park Street SocialRepresentative image

A Japanese flower arrangement workshop Japanese Ikebana invites participants to explore the art of creating balanced floral designs using simple techniques and natural elements. Designed for beginners and creative enthusiasts alike, the session focuses on mindfulness, symmetry and the quiet beauty of minimal arrangements. Workshops will be held at 3 pm on May 16 and at 3 pm and 5 pm on May 17 at Park Street Social.

5. Living room

Tape A Tale open mic event in Kolkata
Tape A Tale is having an open mic event, 'Ghar' at The Talent HubRepresentative image

Tape A Tale’s open mic event, Ghar offers a relaxed space for people to share poetry, stories, and personal experiences or simply listen to others perform. Following a non-biased, chit-based format, the gathering encourages honest expression and community interaction in an informal setting designed around warmth, creativity, and conversation. The session begins at 4 pm at The Talent Hub by The Talent Cellar.

6. Flavours take over

Mizu Izakaya at Vintage Asia at JW Marriott Kolkata
Mizu Izakaya is all set to take over Vintage Asia at JW Marriott Kolkata this weekendRepresentative image

Mizu Izakaya, the Mumbai-based Japanese restaurant, is all set to take over Vintage Asia at JW Marriott Kolkata this weekend. Expect a curated selection of Mizu’s signature dishes along with new additions, like a Hamachi Smoked Ponzu with a garam masala–smoked finish, Salmon Yuzu Gondhoraj & Truffle, Tuna Waffle with black garlic and teriyaki, Fire Grilled Scallops with mentaiko butter and miso corn mousse, Shio Kombu Mushrooms and the Mizu Shumai filled with conger eel, crab, and prawns and many more. Till May 17, 7 pm onwards.

7. The retrospective element

Jaya Ganguly: A Retrospective
Jaya Ganguly: A Retrospective (1982-2025) is an exhibition curated by Rakhi SarkarUntitled by Jaya Ganguly

Jaya Ganguly: A Retrospective (1982-2025) brings together a powerful body of work that reflects the artist's deeply personal engagement with memory, vulnerability, and the human condition. Curated by Rakhi Sarkar, the exhibition traces the evolution of one of the most compelling voices of contemporary Indian art. On view till June 13, 6 pm onwards.

8. Looking back

Utpal Dutt’s Tiner Talowar
Suman Mukhopadhyay is all set to bring the magic of legendary actor-director the late Utpal Dutt’s Tiner Talowar on stagePritam Sarkar

After more than 50 years since its first show at Rabindra Sadan, Suman Mukhopadhyay is all set to bring the magic of legendary actor-director the late Utpal Dutt’s Tiner Talowar on stage, with actors Debshankar Haldar, Shankar Chakraborty, Sujan Mukhopadhyay, Poulami Bose, and others. The seminal play is considered a milestone in the history of Bengali theatre. Tiner Talowar highlights the anti-establishment struggle of theatre workers against both British oppression and exploitative Bengali aristocrats during the colonial era. On May 17, 2.30 pm onwards at the Academy of Fine Arts.

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events in Kolkata