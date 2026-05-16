What’s up Kolkata: Events between May 16 and May 21

Mizu Izakaya, the Mumbai-based Japanese restaurant, is all set to take over Vintage Asia at JW Marriott Kolkata this weekend. Expect a curated selection of Mizu’s signature dishes along with new additions, like a Hamachi Smoked Ponzu with a garam masala–smoked finish, Salmon Yuzu Gondhoraj & Truffle, Tuna Waffle with black garlic and teriyaki, Fire Grilled Scallops with mentaiko butter and miso corn mousse, Shio Kombu Mushrooms and the Mizu Shumai filled with conger eel, crab, and prawns and many more. Till May 17, 7 pm onwards.