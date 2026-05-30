What’s up Kolkata: Events between May 30 and June 4

After gaining attention online for his quick crowd work and sharp humour, comedian Nasif Akhtar brings Disrupted to Kolkata on May 30, a live stand-up set filled with relatable observations, spontaneous interactions and everyday chaos turned into comedy. The show starts at 6 pm at Laughing Hyena Comedy Club. Tickets available online.
Aamar Apon Gaan Aamar Shantiniketan brings together music, memory, and the spirit of Shantiniketan through an evening of Rabindra Sangeet on May 30. Rezwana Choudhury Bannya will present a soulful solo performance, while Chaitali Dasgupta guides the audience through stories and reflections linked to Tagore’s philosophy and music. From 7 pm onwards at Kala Mandir Auditorium. Tickets available online.
Onek Diner Amar Je Gaan at Mahajati Sadan celebrates the timeless appeal of Rabindra Sangeet through performances by Pramita Mallik, Indrani Sen, Srabani Sen, Manoj Murali Nair, and Monisha Murali Nair. The concert features both solo and duet renditions and revisits some of Tagore’s most loved compositions on May 31. From 6 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Stand-up comedian and writer Biswa Kalyan Rath brings his latest comedy special Inventions with two shows scheduled for the day. Known for his observational humour and online popularity through Pretentious Movie Reviews, Biswa’s set promises personal stories, social commentary, and his trademark dry wit. The performances will be held at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm at Kala Mandir Auditorium on May 31. Tickets available online.
Raaghazal brings together sarod maestro Indrayuddh Majumdar and vocalist Anwesshaa for a musical collaboration at GD Birla Sabhaghar on May 31 where Hindustani ragas meet the emotional depth of ghazals. Starting 6.30 pm onwards, the evening creates an intimate dialogue between two classical forms without losing their individual essence. Tickets available online.
Uranta Tarader Chhaya revisits the fall of Delhi during Nadir Shah’s invasion in 1739. Against the backdrop of a burning empire, the play captures moments of fear, surrender, and survival while weaving in striking visual metaphors involving the Kohinoor and a lone black ant. The performance begins at 6.30 pm at Academy of Fine Arts on June 4. Tickets available online.
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