What’s up Kolkata: Events between May 30 and June 4

Stand-up comedian and writer Biswa Kalyan Rath brings his latest comedy special Inventions with two shows scheduled for the day. Known for his observational humour and online popularity through Pretentious Movie Reviews, Biswa’s set promises personal stories, social commentary, and his trademark dry wit. The performances will be held at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm at Kala Mandir Auditorium on May 31. Tickets available online.