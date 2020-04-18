In their bid to keep people meaningfully engaged, Anhad, an NGO based out of Delhi, decided to organise virtual seminars dedicated to music and poetry. Started on March 23 to celebrate the legacy of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Anhad has successfully organised six chapters so far and the seventh chapter scheduled for tonight will see artists like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Gauhar Raza.



While Naseeruddin and Ratna will begin the seminar with a live performance on Vikram Seth's The Elephant & the Tragopan, Javed Akhtar and Gauhar Raza will recite their own poems, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi will be seen reciting her father Kaifi Azmi’s poems and their English translations.

Apart from engaging people online through virtual seminars, Anhad, the voluntary organisation that has been working on issues related to democracy, constitutional values, diversity, gender equality and mental health since 2003, is also providing food and rations to the marginalized communities. Additionally, it has also supported many young people dealing with mental health issues by taking care of their counselling fee.

When: April 18, Saturday, 9 pm onwards

Where: Facebook - facebook.com/anhad.india.7 and facebook.com/anhadspaces