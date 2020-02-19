Written, directed and enacted by women, Bangalore-based Being Productions' Ladies Compartment captures the essence of life through the stories of women coming from different worlds. These include a housemaid, a corporate woman, a socialite, a widow and a lady police officer.

A still from Ladies Compartment

One night in Delhi as the metro train comes to a halt, these ladies who are co-passengers engage in conversations with each other and what results is an engaging narrative with drama, humour, music and dance and these women come to realise their very own power and potential and the will to survive against all odds. They realise that life is nothing but moments...moments to be lived.



Written by Aarti Pandey

Directed by Pooja Pandey Tripathi

Cast: Pooja Pandey Tripathi, Usha Rao, Chandni Agarwal, Kalyani Menon, Mini Raj, Imran Pasha



When and where: 22rd Feb | 6.30 pm & 8.30 pm | Odeum, new Link Road, Above Star Bazaar, Andheri (West)

When and where: 23rd Feb | 6.30 pm & 8.30 pm | Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point



Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com