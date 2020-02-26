With signature prints and inspirational mood boards that range from world cultures, print traditions and architectural marvels, Designer Payal Singhal is known for contemporary Indian clothing that translates effortlessly from Indian to Western occasion wear. After enthralling the audience with her collection ‘Parvaneh’ (Persian for ‘Butterfly’) at Lakmé Fashion Week, the designer is bringing a three day pop up in Bandra, PS Carnival.

Payal Sighal's Parvaneh (Persian for ‘Butterfly’) collection at Lakmé Fashion Week

The pop-up will feature not only her latest Spring Summer 2020 collection directly from the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week but will also showcase all her products, including the collaborative lines with Fizzy Goblet, PAIO Shoes and Macmerise.

Fashion lovers can expect PS PRET, PS Bridal, PS Men and PS Kids alongside accessories like tote bags, fanny packs, ties, pocket squares, travel kits and scarves.



When: Feb 28 - March 1, 11 am to 8 pm

Where: The Vintage Garden, Gurunanak Marg, Off linking Rd, Bandra West