This Saturday, Mumbai's very own rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy is launching his debut album, Maghreb.



A celebration of Naezy's musical journey, which started with his song 'Aafat' in 2014, Maghreb (Urdu for 'West') is also a testament to how Hip Hop has inspired him to create a unique form of expression through Indian influences.

The rapper would be performing new songs from the album at antiSocial and will be joined by some of the best talents from the Hip-Hop community.

Where: antiSOCIAL, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

When: February 29, 9 pm onwards

Tickets are available on Insider.in