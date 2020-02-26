The Lab Mumbai is back with their weekly music sessions, where they bring hottest International and Indian talents together, creating mixes in house, techno and other electronic varieties. And, this week the Lab will be featuring Mama Snake, Audio Units and Kollision.

Mama Snake:

The cutting edge electro DJ and label producer, Copenhagen-based Mama Snake's love for futuristic, virtually driven, industrialized music, has created a following for her all around the globe. Her direct and fun approach in DJing has brought her to a variety of clubs and she will be currently bringing experimental music style to antiSOCIAL, Mumbai.

Audio Units:

The musical duo of brothers from Bangalore, who’ve founded the Beatworx Studio music school, Audio Units have a musical style cascading between their various influences, effortlessly creating a musical style that is both edgy and futuristic. Their musical gives the listeners the feeling of throwing their hands in the air and dancing all night.

Kollision:

Kollision aka Kashish is an upcoming DJ and producer from Mumbai. She is gaining popularity with her fast-paced, hard dance take that mixes industrial, breakbeat, acid, EBM, and trance.

Where: antiSOCIAL, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

When: February 27, 7:30 pm onward