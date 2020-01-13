Raell Padamsee's Ace Productions brings mentalist Lior Suchard to Mumbai
After leaving celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jonas brothers, Gerard Butler and George Clooney, Israeli mentalist and self-described 'mystifier' Lior Suchard is in India.
And, if you wonder the possibility of somebody reading your mind, Raell Padamsee's Ace Productions has curated a special show for Indians with the mentalist who's act is built on drama and astonishment and integrates a lot of humour and audience participation.
When: Jan 13 and 14, 8 pm onwards
Where: The Tata Theatre, NCPA
Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com