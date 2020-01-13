After leaving celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jonas brothers, Gerard Butler and George Clooney, Israeli mentalist and self-described 'mystifier' Lior Suchard is in India.



And, if you wonder the possibility of somebody reading your mind, Raell Padamsee's Ace Productions has curated a special show for Indians with the mentalist who's act is built on drama and astonishment and integrates a lot of humour and audience participation.



When: Jan 13 and 14, 8 pm onwards

Where: The Tata Theatre, NCPA



Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com