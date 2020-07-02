In partnership with Budweiser, antiSOCIAL has started Live Sessions wherein it will be creating digital IP’s with artists, bands and comedians and stream them live on platforms like Facebook, Youtube and Twitch.

Called ‘antiSOCIAL Live Sessions’, the aim is to bring ‘the scene’ at home in collaboration with some of the best artists across various genres.



The third episode, which streams tomorrow, features the head honcho at KRUNK, Sohail Arora aka Papa Bass aka Rafiki Sounds aka EZ Riser collaborating with the talented Studio Moebius for an audio-visual treat.

While solo moniker EZ Riser focuses on perfectly tuned sounds of electronic music with influences ranging from J Dilla, Flako, Cashmere Cat, Romare, Dorian Concept among others, Rafiki is his solo project where he amalgamates the best of cutting edge house, techno and afrobeat influences from across the globe.

When: Friday, July 3, 10 pm

Where: Facebook.com/antisocialmumbai, Youtube.com/SocialOffline, Twitch.tv/socialantisocial, Mixcloud.com/antisocialindia