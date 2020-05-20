To mark 159th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, Mumbai-based National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will showcase a mesmerizing presentation by Gulzar Sahab where he will be seen reciting Urdu/Hindustani translations of some of the poems by Nobel laureate.

A part of its ongoing NCPA@home series, the recitation will be streamed on its YouTube channel on Friday, May 22.



It is to note that the event was originally staged at the NCPA in July 2014 as a part of NCPA's 3-day annual festival titled Bandish: Celebrating the Legendary Composers.

When: May 22, 2020, Friday, 6 pm

Where: Youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1