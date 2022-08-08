Make Your Siblings Go Mad With Mad Over Donuts Curated Regular and Signature Bites

This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate your bitter-sweet rivalry with your favourite partner in crime by sharing a bite of happiness through Mad Over Donuts’s exclusive box of regular and signature bites.

While the Regular Bites Box comprises basic flavours of bite-sized donuts ranging from caramel, chocolate, coffee, strawberry, Oreo and so much more, the Signature Bites Box also contains the delectable bites of exotic flavours such as Brownie, Nutella, salted caramel, red velvet amongst others. The tempting boxes consist of zestful flavours such as Dark Decadence, Dark Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Jelly, Cookie Overload with Oreo Buttercream filling, Kitkat filled with Milk Chocolate Ganache, Double Trouble, Confetti filled with Dark Sprinkle Buttercream and many more interesting flavours to choose from.

What: Raksha Bandhan Gifting Special| Regular and Signature Bites by Mad Over Donuts

When: On August 11

Where: madoverdonuts.com | Swiggy | Zomato

Price: bites box – 475 and Signature Bites Box - 575