Rakhi celebrations made special with Sassy Teaspoon

Celebrate the sweet and salty sibling bond with a delicious Chocolate and Salted Caramel Cake from Sassy Teaspoon.

This moist chocolate cake is layered with caramel chocolate, buttercream and salted caramel. It is also garnished with a stunning gold foil. The cake is 550 gms of pure bliss and eggless too.

The cake is available to pre-order-8097411061 / 8097411062 and will be in store a day prior to Raksha Bandhan at all Sassy Teaspoon outlets across Mumbai & Pune.

Start placing your orders to make your celebrations Sassy and special!

What: Raksha Bandhan Special

Price: Rs 840 ++

Where: Sassy Teaspoon, all outlets

(Nariman Point | Bandra | Juhu | Powai | Koregaon Park Nariman Point)

(Lower Parel | Santacruz East | Oshiwara | Aundh - Delivery only)

Available On: Dotpe, Zomato & Swiggy