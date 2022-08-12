This Independence Day, Explore Pritam's Iconic Dishes From The Glorious Pre-independence Era 

As we prepare to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day, one of the most iconic eateries in the city - Pritam is all set to give you a taste of the pre-independence era with its authentic and traditional recipes.

Located in the heart of central Mumbai - Dadar, this quintessential eatery is home to some of the most legendary dishes that were first created in the pre-independence era. This is also the same place that introduced the iconic Butter Chicken to Mumbai. Even after 80 years, Pritam continues to impress patrons with its delicious offerings. Get ready to travel back in time with Pritam’s as you come over to enjoy their traditional menu including Dal Makhani - a classic which is slow-cooked for 14-hour and served piping hot in the company of soft and warm Parathas and Kulchas. Not just this their signature dishes like the Amritsari Chhole Kulche, Baingan ka Bharta, Lasooni Palak, Murg Methi Bahaar, Purani Dilli Murg Shaan au Shaukat, Murg Bharta, Tandoori Chicken, Chaiji di Churi Roti and many more are something that every visitor must try and will leave you craving for more.

So get ready to ring in India’s 75th Independence Day with Pritam’s profound history and immense love for food. Visit the iconic Dadar outlet or order your favourites at home!

What - Independence Day Celebration at Pritam

When - Ongoing

Where- Pritam Restaurant, Dadar