From Papon, Shaan and Pritam to Leslie Lewis and Dhvani Bhanushali, musicians pay tribute to late singer KK in a music concert KK FOREVER` with various artists
KK’s children will also join the singing to pay tribute
Team Indulge Published : 20th August 2022 02:38 PM | Published : | 20th August 2022 02:38 PM
For the numerous KK fans out there, his birth anniversary will be as extraordinary as the singer himself. Memorable songs of KK will be crooned by his friends and celebrated stalwarts from the music industry like Papon, Shaan, Pritam, Leslie Lewis, Benny Dayal, and Dhvani Bhanushali. KK’s children Nakul and Tamara too will join in the singing to pay tribute to one of the greatest singers of our times. In addition, KK’s original band will be performing at the concert.
What: KK Forever with various artistes
Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla
When: August 23, 7.30 pm
Tickets: Rs 799 onwards
Bookmyshow.com