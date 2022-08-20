This monsoon, enjoy a special culinary experience with Della Resorts’ Chinese Hot Pot

If you are planning for a short trip from Mumbai to Lonavala and want to indulge in one of a kind culinary experience then Della Resorts is for you. The exclusive Chinese Hot Pot and seven-course Italian meal, are crafted by whiz chefs is something you don't want to miss. In addition, visit the property’s Parsi Dhaba, for an elaborate BBQ session, complete with tender meat and smoky vegetables, served with your choice of marinade. Other interesting options include an organic Farm to Fork experience, a Wine & Brie session, and a Cocktail Crafting Class, among others.

What: Monsoon treat

Where: Della Resorts, Lonavala

When: 12 pm to 11 pm every day.

Price: Rs 1,500 + per person

Contact: +91 9000065511