  Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Celebrate all things auspicious with the Prasadam flavour from Naturals Ice Cream 

India’s leading artisanal ice-cream brand, Naturals Ice Cream brings you Prasadam - a delicious and unique flavour especially made for the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

It is made using quality ingredients such as milk, tender coconut, banana, kismis and cardamom powder. Available in single and double scoops as well as family packs, this exclusive flavour is made to be savoured with family and friends.

All set to roll out on 30th August 2022, it’ll be available across all Naturals outlets in the country until stocks last. You may also get it delivered to your home by placing orders online.

What: Ganesh Chaturthi Special – Prasadam Flavour

When: 30th August Onwards

Where: Naturals Ice Cream Outlets across India and online

Price: Rs 55 a cup