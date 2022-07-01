What’s Up Mumbai: United We Groove Vol 12 by JIM BEAM at Shor - The Disc

Do you love getting your face melted by insane guitar riffs? Are you a sucker for heartfelt lyrics? Are your eyes easily glued to aesthetic artwork? Then United We Groove is back with its 12th edition in association with Jim Beam. Get ready to be enthralled by the mind-blowing performances put up by seven acts from various genres alongside an art exhibition displaying artworks from three artists.

On July 3. 4 pm onwards. At Shor - The Disc, Belapur. Ticket: Rs 499.

skillboxes.com