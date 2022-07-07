This Monsoon, indulge in your comfort food at Olive Bar & Kitchen, in Bandra
Visit Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra for your fix of hearty and comforting dishes that are sure to nourish your appetite and your soul this Monsoon season!
Enjoy this monsoon season with Olive Bar & Kitchen’s monsoon menu. Start with a piping hot bowl of Wild Mushroom Soup served with truffle dust. The appetizers section has Charred Corn Custard Cakes, Chicken Polpette and Broccoli Espetada served with blue cheese dip.
For Mains, expect Vegetable Lasagna, minced vegetables with ricotta, tomato sauce, and mozzarella. Meat lovers can opt for Orecchiette with Lamb Bolognese, hearty lamb bolognese with orecchiette pasta; topped with parmesan cheese. Complete your dining experience with their signature dessert Warm Apple Strudel Pie; served with Vanilla bean ice cream and honeycomb.
What: Monsoon Menu
Where: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra
When Monday-Sunday. 12 pm to 1.30 pm.
Price for two – Rs 3,500 for two people (approx.) without alcohol.
Contact: +91 72084 78228