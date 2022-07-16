Photographer Aashim Tyagi’s solo exhibition explores the themes of memory, time, displacement and longing
Titled 384,400 Kms From Home the show is on until July 31
Team Indulge Published : 16th July 2022 02:27 PM | Published : | 16th July 2022 02:27 PM
Spend this weekend immersing yourself in an artistic perspective of memories of togetherness with your family and friends. Using the moon as the subject to showcase the emotions of longing, this observational and intimate photography exhibition, 384,400 Kms From Home by Aashim Tyagi is all about memory, time displacement, and longing.
What: Photography exhibition, 384,400 Kms From Home by Aashim Tyagi
When: Ongoing till July 31. 10 am to 10 pm.
Where: Method Bandra, Bandra West
Contact: +919821114562