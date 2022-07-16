Photographer Aashim Tyagi’s solo exhibition explores the themes of memory, time, displacement and longing

Spend this weekend immersing yourself in an artistic perspective of memories of togetherness with your family and friends. Using the moon as the subject to showcase the emotions of longing, this observational and intimate photography exhibition, 384,400 Kms From Home by Aashim Tyagi is all about memory, time displacement, and longing.

What: Photography exhibition, 384,400 Kms From Home by Aashim Tyagi

When: Ongoing till July 31. 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Method Bandra, Bandra West

Contact: +919821114562