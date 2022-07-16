This Beatles tribute show is what you need to make your Sunday special
A group of musicians across India comes together to perform Beatles songs live on stage
It’s time to twist and shout on a Yellow Submarine while the musicians hold your hand on a journey where you imagine the greatest for Eight Days a Week by Beatles. Enjoy this live music show where eight musicians bring the songs of the Beatles on stage in a way you’ve never seen before.
What: The Beatles Tribute
When: July 17 at 7.30 pm
Where: Royal Opera House Theatre
Tickets: Rs 350 onwards.
Bookmyshow.com