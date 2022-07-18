Bring back the 90s with a Bollywood spin at Hitchki Resto Bar
Savour the taste by recollecting the flavoursome memories of the good old days in an elegant ambience with an invigorating atmosphere
Team Indulge Published : 18th July 2022 05:50 PM | Published : | 18th July 2022 05:50 PM
Hitchki, the Bollywood-themed retro-bar is set to offer its cuisine at the same pricing from the golden era of the 90s under the concept of ‘Purane Din’. Applicable across all chains of Hitchki Resto Bar in India, the offer is valid on all dishes mentioned on its exclusive Purane Din Food and Bar Menu. Savour the taste by recollecting the flavoursome memories of the good old days in an elegant ambiance with an invigorating atmosphere.
What: Purane Din menu
When: 19th July onwards
Where: Hitchki Resto Bar, across India