Seeds Of Life’s new kids' menu is all about indulging in your childhood cravings

Seeds Of Life, the vibrant health café in Juhu and Bandra has released a span-new kids menu that’s all about good food and good life. Healthy and comforting, the permissive platter offers yummilicious guilt-free options perfect to satisfy cravings and keep your child’s health in check as well. Expect Peanut Butter and Cacao & Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie, customisable Margherita Pizza with a choice of sauces from Tomato, Pesto, or Pepper Pesto with toppings like Bell Peppers, American corn, Zucchini, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Paneer, Tofu or Avocado. Indulge in a buon appetito with Pink, Pesto, and Alfredo whole wheat Spaghetti tossed in exotic veggies as well as the mouth-watering Mac & Cheese made using Semolina Macaroni. Devour all the scrumptiousness with an ambrosial Hot Chocolate on the side as you spend some quality time with your baby.

What - Seeds of Life’s Kids Menu

When - On going

Where - Dine-in, Delivery and Take Away at Bandra & Juhu Outlets

Contact - Juhu 8591882863, Bandra - 9653336089