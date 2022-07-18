Seeds Of Life’s new kids' menu is all about indulging in your childhood cravings
Devour all the scrumptiousness with an ambrosial Hot Chocolate on the side as you spend some quality time with your baby
Seeds Of Life, the vibrant health café in Juhu and Bandra has released a span-new kids menu that’s all about good food and good life. Healthy and comforting, the permissive platter offers yummilicious guilt-free options perfect to satisfy cravings and keep your child’s health in check as well. Expect Peanut Butter and Cacao & Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie, customisable Margherita Pizza with a choice of sauces from Tomato, Pesto, or Pepper Pesto with toppings like Bell Peppers, American corn, Zucchini, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Paneer, Tofu or Avocado. Indulge in a buon appetito with Pink, Pesto, and Alfredo whole wheat Spaghetti tossed in exotic veggies as well as the mouth-watering Mac & Cheese made using Semolina Macaroni. Devour all the scrumptiousness with an ambrosial Hot Chocolate on the side as you spend some quality time with your baby.
What - Seeds of Life’s Kids Menu
When - On going
Where - Dine-in, Delivery and Take Away at Bandra & Juhu Outlets
Contact - Juhu 8591882863, Bandra - 9653336089