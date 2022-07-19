This Friday night laughter show is all you need to bring in your weekend on high

Touted as one of the longest-running laughter shows, The Friday Night Show-Comedy Special brings some famous YouTubers this time on stage to guarantee a good weekday laugh. Also, expect some special acts by the famous comedians Masoom Rajwani and Sonali Thakker. Do gorge on some delectable food while you are on a laughter ride.

What: Friday night laughter show.

When: July 22 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Dorangos Hall: 1, Bandra.

Tickets: Rs. 100 onwards.

Bookmyshow.com