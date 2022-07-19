This Friday night laughter show is all you need to bring in your weekend on high
Comic Siddhartha Shetty will be live on stage with some special acts by Massom Rajwani and Sonali Thakker
Team Indulge Published : 19th July 2022 08:29 PM | Published : | 19th July 2022 08:29 PM
Touted as one of the longest-running laughter shows, The Friday Night Show-Comedy Special brings some famous YouTubers this time on stage to guarantee a good weekday laugh. Also, expect some special acts by the famous comedians Masoom Rajwani and Sonali Thakker. Do gorge on some delectable food while you are on a laughter ride.
What: Friday night laughter show.
When: July 22 at 8.30 pm.
Where: Dorangos Hall: 1, Bandra.
Tickets: Rs. 100 onwards.
Bookmyshow.com