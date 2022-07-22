A musical tribute to the tabla virtuoso Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan

Spend this weekend listening to some of the best classical musicians of this generation. The musicians will be paying tribute to table virtuoso Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan. The first session of the concert will commence with a vocal performance by the vocalist Ramakant Gaikwad accompanied by Abhinay Ravande on Harmonium and Ramakant Karambelkar on Tabla. The concert will conclude with the solo performance by Tabla virtuoso Pandita Anuradha Pal accompanied by Tushar Raturi on the keyboard.

What: A tribute Musical concert

When: July 24. 9.30 am onwards.

Where: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Sabhagruha, Dadar

Entry is free.