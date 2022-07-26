A Perfect Murder, an adaptation of Sir Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece play to stage in Mumbai this Sunday
The play is adapted in Marathi by Neeraj Sirvaikar
Spend this Sunday watching this thriller murder mystery, A Perfect Murder at Adyar Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium in Navi Mumbai. The play revolves around a couple Meera Majumdar and Niranjan who puts in a grand plan to murder his wife Meera. The story unfolds the mystery behind Meera’s murder, how the inspector unfolds the mystery, can Niranjan get away with committing, A Perfect Murder, or did Meera escape from her predicament?
On stage will be Aniket Vishwasrao, Satish Rajwade, Shrikant Prabhakar, and Subodh Pande among other actors.
What: A play – A Perfect Murder
When: July 31, 4.30 pm
Where: Adyar Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke, Navi Mumbai
Tickets: Rs 200 onwards. Bookmysow.com