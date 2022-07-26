A Perfect Murder, an adaptation of Sir Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece play to stage in Mumbai this Sunday

Spend this Sunday watching this thriller murder mystery, A Perfect Murder at Adyar Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium in Navi Mumbai. The play revolves around a couple Meera Majumdar and Niranjan who puts in a grand plan to murder his wife Meera. The story unfolds the mystery behind Meera’s murder, how the inspector unfolds the mystery, can Niranjan get away with committing, A Perfect Murder, or did Meera escape from her predicament?

On stage will be Aniket Vishwasrao, Satish Rajwade, Shrikant Prabhakar, and Subodh Pande among other actors.

What: A play – A Perfect Murder

When: July 31, 4.30 pm

Where: Adyar Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke, Navi Mumbai

Tickets: Rs 200 onwards. Bookmysow.com