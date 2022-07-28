Dine appetising meals and drinks in Bollywood retro style at Hitchki at the same pricing from 90s

Hitchki, Mumbai’s Bollywood themed restro-bar is offering its jhakaas cuisine at the same pricing from the golden era of the 90’s under the concept of Purane Din. So, you can now order Double Pe Double without scanning the right side of the menu first.

Applicable across all chains of Hitchki in India, the offer is valid on all dishes mentioned on its exclusive Purane Din Food & Bar Menu. Delish the restaurant’s appetising meals and drinks at the price of reminiscence with a dash of lights, camera and drama. Try their yummylicious Amritsari Pindi Chole and Bhalle to start with.

What - Purane Din Menu

When - Ongoing

Where – Hitchki Resto Bar, across all chains in India

Price for two: Rs 2,000 onwards.