What’s Up Mumbai: Javed Ali live in concert at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla
Embrace yourself for an evening filled with magical moments and soulful performance get your heart serenaded with heart-melting vocals at #DublinSquare on 02nd July.
Team Indulge Published : 28th June 2022 03:49 PM | Published : | 28th June 2022 03:49 PM
Experience Javed Ali live in concert this Saturday at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla. Groove to the sensation of nationwide hit Srivalli Re, soothe your soul with the magic of forever favourite Kun Faya Kun and celebrate the evening with Jashn-E-Bahara with Bollywood’s versatile singer.
6:30 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.
Ticket: 999 onwards. Bookmyshow.com