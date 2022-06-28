Home Events Mumbai

What’s Up Mumbai: Javed Ali live in concert at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

Embrace yourself for an evening filled with magical moments and soulful performance get your heart serenaded with heart-melting vocals at #DublinSquare on 02nd July.

Javed Ali

Experience Javed Ali live in concert this Saturday at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla. Groove to the sensation of nationwide hit Srivalli Re, soothe your soul with the magic of forever favourite Kun Faya Kun and celebrate the evening with Jashn-E-Bahara with Bollywood’s versatile singer.

6:30 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

Ticket: 999 onwards. Bookmyshow.com

