What’s Up Mumbai: Javed Ali live in concert at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

Experience Javed Ali live in concert this Saturday at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla. Groove to the sensation of nationwide hit Srivalli Re, soothe your soul with the magic of forever favourite Kun Faya Kun and celebrate the evening with Jashn-E-Bahara with Bollywood’s versatile singer.

6:30 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

Ticket: 999 onwards. Bookmyshow.com