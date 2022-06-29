What’s Up Mumbai: Classical dance performance Thrayam at NCPA

Enjoy this weekend with a classical dance performance, Thrayam that promises to bring to life the mystical nature of the number three. Performed by eminent Kuchipudi, Odissi, Bharatnatyam and Kathak dancers, the performance delves into the aspect of three states of the time, the trinity of divinity, and the three fundamental aspects of nature. Produced, conceptualised, and curated by Kalashri Lata Surendra, the poetry of Three unfolds through the exploring of Thrayam by renowned artistes in the field of Indian classical dance.

6 pm. On July 2, at Experimental Theatre: NCPA

Price: Rs 200 onwards.