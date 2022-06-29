What's Up Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui Live at Nehru Centre
The Lock Up winner promises to take you on a laughter journey of Munawar’s life experiences, which are relatable
29th June 2022
After hitting over a million views on his Youtube channel, Munawar Faruqui is coming to Mumbai with his standup comedy solo Munawar Faruqui Live. The Lock-Up winner promises to take you on a laughter journey of Munawar’s life experiences, which are relatable.
July 1. at 7 pm. at Nehru Centre. Price: 999 onwards
