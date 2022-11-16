All you need to know about Grammy-nominated artistes at NCPA International Jazz Festival 2022

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is organising the International Jazz Festival. It will be a two-day event with Grammy-nominated artistes taking centre stage. The festival promises to bring the highest standard of jazz music that Mumbai has ever witnessed.

Starting on November 25, the event will begin with a performance by The Mingus Big Band and it will be concluded with Thilo Wolf Jazz Quartett with Johanna Iser on November 27, 2022.

Talking about the upcoming festival, NCPA Chairperson MR Khushroo Suntook said, "The artists performing this year are The Mingus Big Band, Monty Alexander – Jamaica to Jazz & The Thilo Wolf Jazz Quartett, have set a high standard of excellence in jazz music being played today. It is an honour for us to have the wonderful Grammy-nominated musicians perform their pieces at NCPA and we look forward."

Speaking of the lineup, in case you are intrigued by the festival and are looking to groove and move to jazz beats, then here's all you need to know about the artistes.

MINGUS BIG BAND

A repertory group of The Mingus Dynasty, the Mingus Big Band is a 14-piece ensemble that features a drummer, trumpeter, pianist and more. Each of the performers has their own individual artistic expression which comes together to produce music you can let loose to. The group has 11 recordings to its credit and in 2011, it won the Grammy for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album.

MONTY ALEXANDER

On the second day, Monty Alexander, a Jamaican music legend, will take you on his jazz journey, which includes a fortunate encounter with the legendary Frank Sinatra. Monty has headlined concerts 23 times since 1976 and the Jamaican government designated him as Commander in the Order of Distinction in 2000 in recognition of his merits.

THILO WOLF JAZZ QUARTET

The festival promises high-quality jazz music and that's where the five-piece ensemble The Thilo Wolf Jazz Quartet comes into the picture. The group was a part of Thilo Wolf Big Band for years and now, with their vocalist Johanna Iser, it is set to give you a night to remember.

