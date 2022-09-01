Home Events Mumbai

Roma Narsinghani's statement pieces are now available at Suta Bombay pop-up store in Kala Ghoda 

The brand is launching a few festive accessories for the upcoming season, so stay tuned and visit their pop-up for more.

Swarovski by Roma Narsinghani

Celebrated artisanal jewelry designer Roma Narsinghani is coming to Mumbai. You have the chance to get your hands on the best conceptual pieces at the Suta Bombay pop-up in Kala Ghoda.

The pop-up will exhibit from September 2-4, where the brand will display their recent collection - Sundays are for love, along with their best-seller pieces. This pop-up will give buyers a chance to touch, feel, and try the pieces. Expect to experience artisanal handcrafted jewelry collections that are eclectic yet functional.

What: Jewelry Pop Up 

Where: Suta Bombay, Kala Ghoda

When: September 2-4, 10 am to 8 pm. 

 

 

