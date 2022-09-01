Roma Narsinghani's statement pieces are now available at Suta Bombay pop-up store in Kala Ghoda
The brand is launching a few festive accessories for the upcoming season, so stay tuned and visit their pop-up for more.
Team Indulge Published : 01st September 2022 08:09 PM | Published : | 01st September 2022 08:09 PM
Celebrated artisanal jewelry designer Roma Narsinghani is coming to Mumbai. You have the chance to get your hands on the best conceptual pieces at the Suta Bombay pop-up in Kala Ghoda.
The pop-up will exhibit from September 2-4, where the brand will display their recent collection - Sundays are for love, along with their best-seller pieces. This pop-up will give buyers a chance to touch, feel, and try the pieces. Expect to experience artisanal handcrafted jewelry collections that are eclectic yet functional.
What: Jewelry Pop Up
Where: Suta Bombay, Kala Ghoda
When: September 2-4, 10 am to 8 pm.