Sunday festive binge: Spectacular Onam Brunch at The Westin Mumbai, Powai

You can also participate in the traditional rangoli making ceremony

author_img Team Indulge Published :  03rd September 2022 04:41 PM   |   Published :   |  03rd September 2022 04:41 PM
Onam Sadya at Westin, Mumbai

This Onam The Westin Mumbai brings you a specially crafted menu consisting of delicacies from god’s own country – Kerala. Indulge in a fine feast this Onam featuring traditional favourite such as Kozhi Varuthatu, Fish Pollichathu, and Veg Stew, along with a host of live stations for Tender Coconut, Malabari Parantha, Dosa and Appam, Live Thiruvathira dance, and music adds to the entertaining afternoon. You can also participate in the traditional rangoli-making ceremony.

What: Sunday Brunch

Where: The Westin Mumbai, Powai

When: September 4. 12 PM to 4 PM.  

Pricing: RS: 2945++

Contact: +91 8657415264 / +91 8095709026 

 

