Sunday festive binge: Spectacular Onam Brunch at The Westin Mumbai, Powai

This Onam The Westin Mumbai brings you a specially crafted menu consisting of delicacies from god’s own country – Kerala. Indulge in a fine feast this Onam featuring traditional favourite such as Kozhi Varuthatu, Fish Pollichathu, and Veg Stew, along with a host of live stations for Tender Coconut, Malabari Parantha, Dosa and Appam, Live Thiruvathira dance, and music adds to the entertaining afternoon. You can also participate in the traditional rangoli-making ceremony.

What: Sunday Brunch

Where: The Westin Mumbai, Powai

When: September 4. 12 PM to 4 PM.

Pricing: RS: 2945++

Contact: +91 8657415264 / +91 8095709026